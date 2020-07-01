Coronavirus: 75% of Manitoba parents OK with school restart plan, survey shows

Send this page to someone via email

The province has released new survey feedback on Manitoba’s Restoring Safe Services plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as survey results on its school re-entry plan for September.

The top five areas of the survey on Phase 3 included education and the post-secondary sector, health care, public service, child care and the recreation, culture and tourism sector.

The feedback for reopening showed 67 per cent of the over five thousand respondents somewhat or definitely agreed increasing public gathering sizes should be a priority.

In regard to travel restrictions being eased to allow people from western Canada to enter the province without self-isolating for 14 days, 34 per cent said they definitely disagree with the plan while 33 per cent said the definitely agree.

As well, 62 per cent somewhat or definitely agreed restrictions should be eased to allow inter-provincial travel from areas such as Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario.

The survey on the school re-entry plan saw roughly 7-thousand student submissions and just over 30-thousand parent submissions.

Among those surveyed, 84 per cent of students said they were doing OK or very well in adjusting to physical distancing measures and 75 per cent of parents said they are somewhat or very comfortable with the possibility of sending kids back to in-class learning in September.

