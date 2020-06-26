Manitoba Reopening June 26 2020 12:08pm 03:37 Manitoba Association of Parent Councils on schools reopening MAPC executive director Brenda Brazeau discusses the Province’s plans to reopen schools in September and explains what she’s hearing from Manitoba parents. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7112407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7112407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?