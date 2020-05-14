Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba distributes 3,000 enforcement officers to ensure physical distancing
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Thursday the distribution of a total of nearly 3,000 enforcement officers across the province to ensure physical distancing orders are being followed as more businesses reopen. They include safety and health officers under The Workplace Safety and Health Act, inspectors under The Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, park patrol officers under The Provincial Parks Act and more.