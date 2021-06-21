New reopening details expected as Manitoba hits COVID-19 vaccination target: Roussin

Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Monday that the province had hit it’s COVID-19 vaccination target for the first stage of reopening plans, adding that new details would be provided later this week about loosening restrictions. Manitoba’s plan says businesses and facilities would be allowed to open at 25 per cent by Canada Day, provided 70 per cent of all Manitobans age 12 and over have received their first shot, and 25 per cent have received their second.