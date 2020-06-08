Health June 8 2020 3:27pm 01:45 Coronavirus outbreak: No new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba Manitoba health officials said they have no new COVID-19 cases to report Monday. That means Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases remains at 300. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7040806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7040806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?