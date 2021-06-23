Menu

Coronavirus
June 23 2021 12:44pm
05:19

Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin announced Wednesday that the province was moving into the first step of its COVID-19 reopening plan one week ahead of schedule on June 26. It includes changes to gathering and dining limits, the opening of personal care services by appointment only and recreational activities both indoors and outdoors being able to resume with specific size limits.

