News June 25 2020 8:30pm 02:07 Manitoba School Reopening Plans The province is asking Manitoba schools to come back with one of three plans for how they would like to come back to classes in September. Brittany Greenslade reports. Manitoba schools given 3 options for reopening in September <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110336/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110336/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?