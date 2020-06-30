Police seeking suspect after reported indecent act in Penticton

RCMP are appealing to the public for help in tracking down a suspect following a reported indecent act in Penticton, B.C.
Police say the incident took place on June 24 near a park. RCMP responded to a report of a man engaging in an indecent act around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue.
Despite extensive patrols of the area, officers were unable to find the person in question.
The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man with long brown hair, according to police.
He was reportedly wearing a beige shirt, shorts and a fishing hat.
Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact Penticton RCMP.
