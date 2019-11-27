Warrant issued for arrest of accused Okanagan flasher after no-show in court

Send this page to someone via email

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Okanagan man accused of flashing his genitals to young people in Oliver, B.C., after he failed to attend his first scheduled court appearance.

Dexter Allan Makortoff, 32, is accused of exposing his genitals to a person under 16 and committing an indecent act in a public place on Aug. 21, 2019.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said a young person approached Oliver RCMP officers and reported that a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, exposed himself to a group of young people at Lion’s Park.

Bayda said the young person provided a description of the alleged flasher and officers arrested him nearby.

“The Oliver RCMP commend the young person for immediately reporting the incident to police and providing a good description of the man,” Bayda said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This allowed for a very quick arrest of what appears to be an isolated incident.”

Makortoff was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Wednesday. When he failed to do so, a warrant was issued for his arrest.