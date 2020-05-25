Winnipeg police chase down, charge man for performing 2 indecent acts

A man is facing charges after police say he performed two indecent acts in front of a woman near Winnipeg’s city hall Sunday.
Investigators add there may be other victims.
Police were called to reports that a man had exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman and was performing a second indecent act near Main Street and Market Avenue just after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, police say the man took off on foot. They say the man was armed with a metal pipe.
Officers used a conducted energy weapon on the man, but police say the device had no effect.
The man was eventually arrested a few blocks away on Main Street.
A 30-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with performing an indecent act, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a weapon.
Police said Monday they aren’t naming the man in case there were other offences in the area around the same time.
They’re asking anyone who may have been victimized by a man with a dark-coloured beard and a medium build in the area to call police at 204-986-6222.
