Winnipeg police chase down, charge man for performing 2 indecent acts

A man is facing charges after police say he performed two indecent acts in front of a woman near Winnipeg’s city hall Sunday.

Investigators add there may be other victims.

Police were called to reports that a man had exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman and was performing a second indecent act near Main Street and Market Avenue just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say the man took off on foot. They say the man was armed with a metal pipe.

Officers used a conducted energy weapon on the man, but police say the device had no effect.

The male’s name is not being released at this time in case there were other offences in the area. He is described as having a dark-coloured beard and a medium build. Anyone that may have been victimized is encouraged to call the WPS non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 25, 2020

The man was eventually arrested a few blocks away on Main Street.

A 30-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with performing an indecent act, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a weapon.

Police said Monday they aren’t naming the man in case there were other offences in the area around the same time.

They’re asking anyone who may have been victimized by a man with a dark-coloured beard and a medium build in the area to call police at 204-986-6222.

