Canada Day: Canadian-made products to support in a pandemic

Many people’s shopping patterns have changed during the COVID-19 lockdowns and Canadian businesses are feeling the effects.

When celebrating Canada Day this year, some shoppers might consider shopping for products that are made in our own backyard and support local businesses.

Take a look at some Canadian-made products by Canadian companies below.

Canadian Clothing

Comeback Season:

Comeback Season is a Canadian clothing company and its main focus is to motivate people through style. Success is a journey, not a destination. “Comeback Season” is not just a phrase, it’s a lifestyle promoting your determination and perseverance. No matter the season, this is your comeback story.

Indochino:

Indochino offers personalized garments at ready-to-wear prices. Customers either shop online or visit one of nine Canadian showrooms and take on the role of designer, choosing from endless fabrics and customization options to create suits, shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats. These are made to their measurements and shipped in two weeks. From June 29-July 6, customers can save up to 40 per cent off and save up to $220 CAD on 100+ items.

Paying Homage:

Paying Homage Canada is a Toronto-based clothing apparel line that sells hoodies, baseball caps, reversible face masks and more.

Province of Canada:

In 2014, Province of Canada launched as a tight collection of made-in-Canada pieces and has since grown into a line of adult, kid and home textiles all reflecting their vision of what a Canadian brand can look like (or what it doesn’t have to look like). This company has made “Canada first” the main pillar of their brand by creating everything here in Canada.

Thigh Society:

Thigh Society, an inclusive slip short brand on a body-positive mission to eradicate chafing, is introducing two new products to its lineup of anti-chafewear products that help women love their thighs: The Cotton and The Staple. The slip shorts are breathable, lightweight, ultra stretchy, comfortable and available in sizes XS-6X.

Canadian make-up, skincare and hair products

Cheekbone Beauty:

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded, digitally-native, Canadian cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jennifer Harper. Based out of St. Catharines, Ont., Cheekbone Beauty is known for creating high quality, cruelty-free beauty products such as liquid lipsticks and complexion products including contour and highlight palettes.

FACE atelier:

FACE atelier is a Canadian beauty brand with its products manufactured in Ontario. Its president and CEO is a mother and grandmother who built this inclusive brand to help people look and feel their best. The brand is cruelty-free, PETA- and Leaping Bunny-approved.

Credit: FACE atelier.

Graydon Skincare:

Graydon Skincare is a small female-founded clean beauty company headquartered in Toronto, Ont. All of their products are plant-based and use superfood results-driven ingredients.

Credit: Graydon Skincare.

P{H}ASE SKIN™:

P{H}ASE SKIN™, a brand new skincare line developed by Canadian female entrepreneurs Stephanie Sharabura and Kristin Kurian, is an innovative skincare brand offering female consciously formulated products that work in harmony with female hormones. P{H}ASE SKIN™ is the first hormonal-based product line to be developed, made, launched in Canada.

Credit: P{H}ASE SKIN™.

Pure + Simple:

Pure + Simple is an all-natural skincare and wellness spa for customers seeking products and services that are consistent with their healthy natural lifestyle. They are a clean beauty company that has eight retail/spa locations and manufactures their skincare at their lab in North Toronto. Every product on their shelves is free of harmful ingredients like parabens, petrochemicals, silicones, phthalates, sulfates or synthetic fragrances and dyes.

Credit: Holistic Vanity.

Voir Haircare:

Shop local/Canadian with Canadian haircare brand, Voir Haircare. The brand will also be celebrating Canada Day with 25 per cent off all Voir Products from July 1st to July 5th with promo code FIREWORKS25.

Wyld Skincare:

Wyld skincare is a personal care brand with products that are cruelty-free, all-natural ingredients and they donate a percentage of each sale to conservation group Sea Shepherd. Their products are natural, vegan, and plant-based and never contain synthetic fragrances, colours, alcohol, petrolatum, microbeads, Formaldehyde, Oxybenzone, Triclosan, PEGs, SLS, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Silicones.

XXL Scrunchie & Co:

XXL Scrunchie & Co is a Canadian business, based in Belleville, Ont., and run by Tina, a mural artist. She used to sew them with a needle and thread and it would take almost an entire day just to do one scrunchie. Her cousin Anh Lan asked Tina to make more to sell them in her salon, Solidity Salon & Spa in Thunder Bay, Ont. The business has now expanded into local businesses and Tina and her mom are continuing to making more XXL Scrunchie patterns and colours. Use code HBDCanada for free shipping on Canada Day.

Credit: Tina Nguyen. Credit: Tina Nguyen

6:07 How to support Canadian beauty brands during the COVID-19 pandemic How to support Canadian beauty brands during the COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Drinks

Hounds Black Vodka:

A Canadian craft vodka uniquely infused with humic and fulvic minerals, Hounds Vodka is a go-to Canadian spirit to celebrate Canada’s big day.

Credit: Hounds Vodka.

Hucklejack Canadian Lager:

A brand new beer developed by the Juno Award-winning artist Dean Brody has made its way to LCBO stores across the province of Ontario. Hucklejack Canadian Lager is balanced with a hint of huckleberry, inspired by Brody’s sense of home, developed using elements from the four different regions of Canada where he has at one time put down roots.

Credit: Austin Chaffe.

Iceberg Vodka:

Born out of Newfoundland, Iceberg Vodka is the only national premium vodka brand that is fully owned and produced in Canada. It uses water from icebergs that are harvested in the northern Atlantic. Starting out as a local, artisanal brand, Iceberg has now become an internationally acclaimed vodka, with three decades of experience in crafting.

Credit: Iceberg Vodka.

Northern Keep:

Northern Keep vodka is a brand new Canadian, premium craft vodka that hit store shelves just in time for the summer. Northern Keep is a uniquely Canadian vodka crafted from locally sourced ingredients grown in our own backyard. Using a mix of Canadian rye and winter wheat, this vodka is distilled five times for smoothness and boasts hints of orange peel and light rye spiciness, with a clean, crisp finish. It is crafted by the artisans of Alberta Distillers, the renowned Canadian distillery.

Credit: Northern Keep.

Organika:

Organika is a family-owned and operated Canadian (Vancouver-based) company dedicated to providing natural health solutions that will improve the health of people locally, and around the world. They continuously educate and empower their consumers to seek the highest quality natural health solutions for their good health and well-being. Using scientific research, traditional Chinese medicine, ayurvedic medicine and homeopathy to create innovative and effective products, their products are distributed to over 26 counties around the world.

With over 400+ products, the brand has products available to support overall health.

Credit: Rock-It Promotions.

SoCIAL LITE:

Canadian company SoCIAL LITE sells over 11 products, available in nine provinces in over 2,000 stores. SoCIAL LITE is independently owned, operated and made in Canada. Their new Triple Berry vodka soda has strong cranberry and raspberry flavours rounded out with a hint of blueberry.

Walter Craft Caesar:

Walter Craft Caesar is a fresh, premium update on the classic Canadian cocktail. Proudly crafted in small batches in Canada, Walter Craft Caesar Mix uses only premium all-natural ingredients. Packaged in glass bottles free of PET and other plastic byproducts, Walter is made without the use of added artificial MSG, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colours or artificial flavours. Walter Craft Caesar mixes are available at all major grocery stores.

Credit: Rock-It Promotions.

Well Juicery Canada:

Well Juicery Canada offers products like their new Organic Hibiscus Infused Vodka Lemonade and non-alcoholic beverages including Well’s pure pressed juices or nutrient-infused lemonades.

Canadian Travel

Insight Vacations:

Guests can travel to the Canadian Maritimes with Insight Vacations to learn about Canada’s iconic maritime history and explore the stunning coastline. On the brand’s Landscapes of the Canadian Maritimes 12-day journey, travellers will have the chance to visit the Bay of Fundy and take a whale-watching cruise, journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lunenburg, learn about Halifax’s nautical history what really happened when the Titanic sank in 1912, visit the Green Gables House to discover the inspiration behind the classic, “Anne of Green Gables”, and meet a local Knowledge Keeper who will introduce travellers to the Indigenous Seven Sacred Teaching and how it guides the Miꞌkmaq people.

Trafalagar:

Trafalgar has recently launched a new “Near Not Far Limited Series”, handcrafted by Canadians for Canadians, to reconnect travellers with local travel in Canada and the discovery of their own backyards while supporting local economies along the way. All three new domestic itineraries (taking place this fall) were designed to give Canadians a new appreciation for their own backyards and give back to local Canadian communities, families and businesses visited. A few examples of experiences Canadian travellers will take part in and make a difference along their travels include:

Supporting a local Ranch in the Rockies

Travellers will have the opportunity to support a local family business and spend time with the Guinn family, proud owners of The Boundary Ranch in the Canadian Rockies. Boundary Ranch was established in 1987 in Kananaskis Country and although it has grown and developed over the years, it is still family operated with an emphasis on connecting guests to western hospitality, history and tradition.

Supporting a local inn and restaurant in Prince Edward Island

While exploring in Brackley Beach, travellers will have the opportunity to give back to the community by supporting a local four-generation family-owned and operated inn and restaurant, Shaw’s Hotel and Restaurant. On Trafalgar’s nine-day Maritimes Adventure journey, Canadians can experience authentic east coast hospitality.

Supporting a local vineyard in Ontario’s wine country

On Trafalgar’s nine-day Enchanting Châteaux of Ontario and Quebec trip, travellers will spend an afternoon in the heart of Ontario’s wine country at Vineland Estates Winery and learn firsthand the process of growing grapes in the Canadian climate.

Credit: Trafalgar Canada.

Other

Calyx Wellness:

Calyx Wellness is a trusted provider of hemp-derived CBD-infused beauty, health and consumable products. It is Canada’s first CBD retail brand, founded in 2015 by Danielle Blair, and focuses on providing consumers with the highest level of quality and purest hemp-derived CBD products.

Dough Parlour:

Handcrafted in Oakville, Ont., Dough Parlour offers premium modelling dough made with 100 per cent non-toxic, organic, food-grade ingredients, and other fun accessories like silicone rolling pins and a wide variety of assorted cutters.

Credit: Dough Parlour.

The Endy Mattress:

The Endy Mattress is entirely Canadian-made, built by Canadians, for Canadians. The company also ships free to every province and offers a 100 Night Trial, so sleepers can try out the mattress in their own homes, risk-free, without ever having to step into a store.

EQ3:

Canadian designer, manufacturer and retailer, EQ3, is a furniture and decor brand that has a uniquely Canadian approach to design. Product design, R&D and custom upholstery manufacturing all take place under the same roof at their HQ in Winnipeg. (Note: While the brand also sells a product that is designed in Canada but made outside of the country, many of their products are made in Canada.)

Credit: EQ3.

FUJIFILM Printlife:

As tangible photographs become more of a rarity, Printlife’s goal is to encourage Canadians to print their photos. Their research shows that only one in every 100,000 photos are printed now. They print everything from photo books to custom mugs and at their facility in Mississauga, Ont.

Credit: FUJIFILM Printlife.

LOHN:

LOHN’s newest perfume oils have translated LOHN’s candle essences into a collection of perfumes made to scent the skin in lightweight perfume oil. LOHN was founded and created in Toronto in 2018, and launched with four candles, hand-poured and made with clean scents, coconut and soy wax, and recyclable packaging.

Plus Guardian Canada:

In an effort to keep medical-grade masks where they belong, Plus Guardian is a business born out of and pivoted from local Toronto clothing brand Kollar Clothing (founded by young, local entrepreneurs) — their reusable filtered masks keep the N95 masks with medical professionals but are better alternatives to the ineffective cloth masks that are being widely used.

Made locally in Ontario, the masks have a breathing valve, allowing for easy, fresh airflow. These reusable respirator masks are designed with military-grade filtration technology, are washable, and have a comfortable aluminium adjustable nose clip to ensure fit.

Simons Fabrique1840 artisan platform:

The platform supports 100+ Canadian artisans to bring small and local businesses to the broader consumer through a national retailer.

Credit: Simons/MoniAmuliCouture Yasmine Face Masks.

Spread’Em Kitchen:

Spread’Em Kitchen is a Canadian-made plant-based cheese and dips company. Since launching the brand in 2015, Spread’Em Kitchen has seen business growth of 900 per cent, starting out making just $128,000 in sales in the first year, to $2 million last year. Spread’Em products are stocked in Whole Foods, Save-on Foods and more.

Credit: Spread’Em Kitchen.

The Habit Journal:

The Habit Journal is a formative tool that refined owner Lulu Liang’s leadership skills during times of personal struggle. Developing routine and habits matter in reframing mindset, even while at home.

Touché Company:

Touché Company was started by three siblings selling No Touch Tools while under quarantine together. This anti-microbial tool allows you to open doors, press buttons and use shared surfaces without direct contact, helping to protect you from germs and bacteria This family-run business donates $1 from each sale to Food Bank Canada’s COVID-19 response.

The sibling’s hand pack all orders from their website and hand-deliver local orders. The company recently launched The Touche Tool on Amazon Canada, as well as selling on their website touchecompany.ca.

Credit: Touché Company.

Transformable Tables:

Canadian-made Transformer Table combines modern style and forward-thinking design. The Transformer Table’s extendable dining tables and benches extend from just 18 inches to 118 inches. Their products are designed with every type of home in mind, from small apartments looking to save space to larger homes that need room for the whole family.

Credit: Transformable Tables.

—

