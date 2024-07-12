Police arrest teen in connection to Canada Day robbery at Kitchener’s Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been charged in connection with the Canada Day robbery in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

Police say they arrested the teen on Wednesday but are still looking for another suspect in connection to the case.

On Canada Day, police received a report that a person had been assaulted by a group of suspects around 9:30 p.m. and had their belongings stolen.

The robbery was just one of a number of issues police dealt with in the downtown park on Canada Day.

Police were initially called to Victoria Park shortly before 9 p.m. following reports that teens were setting off fireworks at crowds of people in the park, including police officers and children, according to a release.

Police say that at one point, someone set off a firework underneath a stroller. Police say the baby inside the stroller was not injured but the incident led to a fight between two large groups of people.

Officers used pepper spray to break up the fight, according to police.

Another teen was arrested that night and charged with assaulting a police officer.

In addition to the robbery, fireworks and fights, police also received a swatting call in which the caller said there would be a mass shooting at the park and that officers would be shot at.