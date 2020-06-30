Menu

Crime

2 men in hospital after shooting in Ottawa’s west end: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 12:09 pm
Ottawa police say they were called to the scene of a shooting on Boyce Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday evening.
Ottawa police say they were called to the scene of a shooting on Boyce Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a shooting in Ottawa’s west end on Monday evening has left two men in hospital, one in serious condition.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says it’s investigating a reported shooting in the 100 block of Boyce Avenue, just off Carling Avenue, at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arriving on scene found two men, aged 23 and 34, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital with one listed in serious condition and the other described as stable.

Read more: Gatineau police arrest woman after finding baby’s body

The OPS guns and gangs unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information to share on the shooting is asked to contact the section at 613-236-1222 x 5050.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stopped at 1-800-222-8477.

Ottawa police also said they received reports of shots fired on the 1000 block of Ramsey Crescent shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported in relation to the gunfire, and police say they suspect the incident was targeted.

Video shows chaotic moments after shots fired at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park
