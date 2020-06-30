Menu

Crime

Gatineau police arrest woman after finding baby’s body

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 11:35 am
Gatineau police are investigating after a baby's body was found behind an apartment building in Hull.
Gatineau police are investigating after a baby's body was found behind an apartment building in Hull. Lars Hagberg

Gatineau police say they’ve arrested a woman following an investigation into the discovery of a baby’s body in Hull.

Police in Gatineau say they received a call at 5 p.m. on Monday after a resident discovered the body of a baby at the back of an apartment building on Mont-Bleu Boulevard.

A Gatineau resident, a woman in her 20s, has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Given the circumstances of the death, Gatineau police say they suspect the incident occurred within a family context.

