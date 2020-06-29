Alberta Health reports 71 new COVID-19 cases as total case number surpasses 8,000

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 71 cases of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours as Alberta’s total number of cases since the pandemic reached 8,067 on Monday.

Of those cases, 7,354 people have recovered. Of the 559 active cases, 41 people are in hospital and nine of those are in intensive care units.

The provincial death toll from the novel coronavirus remains at 154.

As of Monday afternoon, Alberta Health said 442,253 coronavirus tests have been completed in the province.

The province also provided an update on several COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta on Monday.

The outbreak at Verve Condominiums in Calgary’s East Village currently has 36 active COVID-19 cases linked to it while 12 people from that outbreak have now recovered.

At Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital, there are now 11 patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the hospital, which is the same as on Sunday. However, there are now nine staff at the hospital who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up from eight a day before.

The Alberta Hospital in Edmonton currently has one active COVID-19 case.

At the Sofina Foods processing facility in Edmonton, all six COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak there have seen people recover.

The Edmonton zone currently has more COVID-19 cases than any other zone in the province with 257.

