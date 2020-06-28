Region in Calgary under COVID-19 watch Sunday as condo cases rise; Alberta sees 39 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced that the province had 39 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as a region in Calgary was added to a provincial watch list.

Alberta’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 7,996: 520 active, 7,322 recovered and 154 deaths.

The province said 43 people are in hospital; eight of them are in the ICU.

Case breakdown:

Calgary zone: 216 active cases and 4,971 recovered

South zone: 25 active cases and 1,267 recovered

Edmonton zone: 242 active cases and 727 recovered

North zone: 33 active cases and 257 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 87 recovered

yet-to-be-confirmed zones: one active case and 13 recovered

Calgary area under watch

The province has a COVID-19 status map with region classifications based on case ratios: open, watch and enhanced.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary – Centre was put under watch status Sunday, the province said, marking the first time an area within Calgary has been under watch. As of Sunday, Calgary – Centre was the only region in the province under a watch.

An area in Edmonton was under watch status last week but has since gone back to open status.

“This designation is simply an indicator that health officials are monitoring the risk and discussing with the local administration and other community leaders… the possible need for additional health measures,” Alberta Health told Global News on Sunday via email.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A watch means an area is above the threshold.

“It is important to remember that this threshold of 50 active cases per 100,000 population is simply one point on a spectrum of local risk,” Alberta Health said.

Calgary condo outbreak

As of Sunday, Verve Condominiums in Calgary’s East Village — which is located in the Calgary – Centre region — has 45 cases: 34 active cases and 11 recovered, according to the province.

Hospitalizations related to the Verve outbreak remain unchanged at three.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health said it is working with condo management to co-ordinate resident testing and cleaning for the building.

The province declared the Verve outbreak on June 22.

Edmonton hospital outbreak

Alberta Health Services said Sunday that 11 patients at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, which is an increase of one case since Saturday.

The number of staff who have tested positive remains unchanged at eight, AHS said.

The hospital continues to respond to two units on the COVID-19 outbreak, according to AHS.