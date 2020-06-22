Northeast Edmonton in ‘watch’ category on status map for active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Northeast Edmonton and Clear Hills County have been classified as “watch” regions on Alberta Health’s relaunch status map.

The map shows the level of risk in regions and information about local health measures. It also shows the rate of COVID-19 infections and the number of active cases.

“To help prevent local outbreaks and help you make informed decisions, you can view a relaunch map to see where active case rates are at in different municipalities in the province,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw explained June 15.

“If a local municipal district has 50 active cases per 100,000 population with at least 10 active cases, we move it into the watch category,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said.

As of Monday, the northeast Edmonton district — outlined in the map below — had 45 active cases in a population of 88,901. The area’s active case rate per 100,000 was 50.6.

Alberta’s relaunch status map. Courtesy: Alberta Health

Clear Hills County, region in northwestern Alberta, had 10 active cases in a population of 2,998. Its rate of active cases per 100,000 was 333.6.

Alberta Health will work with local public health officials in areas under the watch category “to see if we need to implement additional measures to prevent spread,” Hinshaw said. “It is important to remember that this threshold of 50 active cases per 100,000 population is simply one point on a spectrum of local risk.

“While this metric helps provide transparency to the process of determining any need for extra local measures, in areas below that threshold, we still need to continue our precautions.”

Hinshaw said Alberta’s main metrics continue to be rates of hospitalization and ICU admissions.

In terms of additional measures, “gathering restrictions” and “public health orders” were listed for Northeast Edmonton and Clear Hills County, however, the measures didn’t appear to differ from the restrictions under Phase 2 for the rest of Alberta.

