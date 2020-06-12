Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update as Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch starts

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide at update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, tests and recoveries Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

Friday marks the start of Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy. More businesses and services are allowed to open, with health measures, including gyms, movie theatres, massage and acupuncture and personal aesthetic services.

An outbreak at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton announced Wednesday now has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in staff. No patients have tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services implemented outbreak protocols at the facility and all staff and patients were being tested, Hinshaw said Wednesday.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death total dropped Thursday after two deaths previously believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus turned out to be unrelated.