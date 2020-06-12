Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update as Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch starts

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 2:15 pm
Alberta movie theatres, entertainment venues not ready for Phase 2 reopening on June 12
WATCH (June 10): The countdown to Phase 2 of the province's relaunch strategy is on. Movie theatres, libraries, casinos and attractions like West Edmonton Mall can all reopen but as Chris Chacon explain, just because they can - doesn't mean they will.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide at update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, tests and recoveries Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What you can and can’t do during Phase 2 in Alberta

Friday marks the start of Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy. More businesses and services are allowed to open, with health measures, including gyms, movie theatres, massage and acupuncture and personal aesthetic services.

READ MORE: Outbreak at Alberta Hospital as province records 47 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

An outbreak at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton announced Wednesday now has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in staff. No patients have tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services implemented outbreak protocols at the facility and all staff and patients were being tested, Hinshaw said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 2 previous deaths ruled not virus related as Alberta records 40 more cases Thursday

Alberta’s COVID-19 death total dropped Thursday after two deaths previously believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus turned out to be unrelated.

Alberta Health said the deaths were determined to not be linked to COVID-19 post-mortem. As of Thursday, a total of 149 Albertans had died from COVID-19.
On Thursday, the province confirmed an additional 40 cases of COVID-19, meaning there were 379 active cases in the province and 6,788 Albertans have recovered.Thirty-three people were in hospital as of Thursday, with six of those in intensive care.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthdr deena hinshawCOVID-19 Testingcovid-19 casesAlberta relaunch strategyphase 2 relaunchStage 2 relaunch
Flyers
More weekly flyers