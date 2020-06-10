Menu

Health

Outbreak at Alberta Hospital as province records 47 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 6:10 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 6:32 pm
WATCH: Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, issues an update on the province's response to COVID-19 for June, 10 2020.

As Alberta nears Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy, 47 new cases of COVID-19 — but no new deaths connected to the virus — were announced Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are currently 371 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta and 6,754 people have recovered. Out of the active cases, 203 were in the Calgary zone and 134 in the Edmonton zone.

The provincial death toll remains at 151, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said.

“We must always remember that COVID-19 can be fatal and that many families have been devastated by this virus,” Hinshaw said.

READ MORE: Alberta to allow expanded cohorts in Stage 2: How it works and what’s involved

As of Wednesday afternoon, 44 people were in hospital with COVID-19, six of whom were in intensive care units.

Edmonton sees small jump in new COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw said a “small outbreak” was identified at a unit at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton late Tuesday. Four employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date but no patients have tested positive.

Alberta Health Services implemented outbreak protocols at the facility and all staff and patients are being tested.

READ MORE: Alberta’s 2020-21 school re-entry plan to be announced at COVID-19 update Wednesday

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange joined Hinshaw for Wednesday’s update, announcing the province is planning several ways in which children can be back in school this fall.

A final decision on an approach will be made by Aug. 1. The final decision will be made by the government, not individual school districts.

