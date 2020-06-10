Outbreak at Alberta Hospital as province records 47 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

As Alberta nears Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy, 47 new cases of COVID-19 — but no new deaths connected to the virus — were announced Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are currently 371 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta and 6,754 people have recovered. Out of the active cases, 203 were in the Calgary zone and 134 in the Edmonton zone.

The provincial death toll remains at 151, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said.

“We must always remember that COVID-19 can be fatal and that many families have been devastated by this virus,” Hinshaw said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 44 people were in hospital with COVID-19, six of whom were in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said a “small outbreak” was identified at a unit at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton late Tuesday. Four employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date but no patients have tested positive.

Alberta Health Services implemented outbreak protocols at the facility and all staff and patients are being tested.

5:57 Alberta education minister outline plans for students returning to school in September Alberta education minister outline plans for students returning to school in September

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange joined Hinshaw for Wednesday’s update, announcing the province is planning several ways in which children can be back in school this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Alberta seeking balance in return-to-school framework Alberta seeking balance in return-to-school framework

A final decision on an approach will be made by Aug. 1. The final decision will be made by the government, not individual school districts.