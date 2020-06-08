Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on Alberta COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, recoveries and the public health response Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

On Saturday, there were no reported deaths related to COVID-19, Alberta Health said. However, 40 confirmed cases were reported that day. Just seven new cases were reported on Friday.

There were 336 active cases across the province.

READ MORE: New visitation guidelines coming for hospitals as Alberta sees just 7 new COVID-19 cases

In total, 7,138 Albertans have had the disease and 146 people have died, the province said.

The Edmonton zone saw a significant rise in active cases in Saturday’s update. That zone had 76 active cases, compared to 57 on Friday.

Alberta Health said Friday there would be no daily update on Sunday.

Premier Jason Kenney and Hinshaw have been saying the date for Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch may be moved up earlier and that some sectors initially included in Phase 3 may be included in Phase 2.

Kenney said there would be an announcement early this week.

“Final decisions have not yet been taken,” he said last Wednesday. Provincial officials previously said the target date for Phase 2 was June 19 but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

