Economy

Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on Stage 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:20 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update on Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will be made at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

According to a news release from the government, Kenney will be joined by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some restrictions eased Friday

Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch plan was estimated to begin on June 19. In a press conference last week, Kenney noted that he believed the province is on track to reach that target date.

The second stage will include the reopening of more personal services, such as cosmetic skin and body treatments as well as massage therapy, movie theatres and the potential reopening of K-12 schools.

On June 3, Kenney noted that if COVID-19 cases remained low, the province could also see some Phase 3 activities incorporated into the second stage of the relaunch plan.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kenney confident with Phase 2 of relaunch, might add some Phase 3 activities

Phase 1 launched on May 14, and saw most of Alberta, except Calgary and Brooks due to their larger number of cases, begin to reopen specific businesses, including restaurants, pubs, retail stores, hair salons and museums.

Calgary and Brooks were given the green light to reopen alongside the rest of the province on May 25.

