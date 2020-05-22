Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on Phase 1 relaunch in Calgary and Brooks, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will host a news conference on Friday morning to update citizens on Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy for Calgary and Brooks as the province attempts to reopen amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

The news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

On May 14, the majority of the province moved forward with Stage 1 of the relaunch plan, however, the cities of Calgary and Brooks were held back due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in those regions.

On Tuesday, Kenney announced the emergency cabinet committee will hold a meeting with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, on Friday morning to discuss the outcome the partial reopening has had on the cities, and whether they’re ready to move on to the next stage of Phase 1 along with the rest of the province.

Currently, retailers and other services, including daycares and museums have been given the all clear to reopen in Calgary and Brooks, but other facilities such as hair salons and restaurants remain closed.

The next phase of Stage 1 reopening for the two regions is initially set for May 25.

