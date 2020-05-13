Alberta officials to provide daily COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The media availability will be streamed lived in this story post.

Wednesday’s update comes one day before Phase 1 of the Alberta government’s relaunch strategy is proposed to begin.

The Alberta government is set to make a decision Wednesday if it will move forward with the first stage of its plan to gradually ease restrictions that were brought in to limit the spread of COVID-19.

An emergency committee with the provincial cabinet met Tuesday night to officially decide whether reopening could take place as proposed Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw said officials were looking at a few key elements when considering Phase 1 of the relaunch strategy.

One piece to consider was whether there are any serious or concerning outbreaks. The hospitalization rate in Alberta also needs to be stable and intensive care units need to have more than 50 per cent of their beds empty for relaunch plans to move forward, Hinshaw explained.

“We need to make sure we have the most up-to-date information,” Hinshaw said. “Once we reopen, we want to stay open.” Tweet This

Phase 1 of the relaunch plan will allow retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and bookstores, to reopen gradually. Cafes and restaurants with no bar service will also be allowed to run at half capacity. Hair salons, barber shops and daycares are also included in Phase 1.

On Monday, the province released further industry-specific guidelines for businesses hoping to reopen in the coming days and weeks. Provincial officials have stressed that the May 14 timeline for businesses to reopen is not mandatory; businesses owners can choose to stay closed and reopen at a later date.

On Thursday, the Alberta Parks online campground reservation system will open for bookings at select campgrounds starting June 1, with some restrictions in place.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Alberta had confirmed a total of 6,345 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,866 people have recovered and 1,361 cases were still considered active.

So far, 118 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.