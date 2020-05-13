Health May 13 2020 6:56pm 01:55 Hinshaw explains what the province is looking at to continue economic relaunch in Alberta Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains what the province is looking for as they move toward opening more of the province’s economy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?