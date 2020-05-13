Public mask program to start in Alberta at the end of the month: Kenney

The province’s non-medical mask program for Albertans will start at the end of May, according to the premier.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said that the public mask program, which was first announced last month, will see 40 million masks distributed to residents.

Kenney said the province expects to receive the non-medical masks in a couple weeks and distribution details will be provided when the program is ready to be launched.

“Let me be clear, there’s no way that we can provide free masks to 4.4 million Albertans for every day – indefinitely,” he said.

“But we will be able to provide a limited number of masks for people for the foreseeable future that can help them if they’re going out, for example, on their weekly grocery shopping visit or if they have to take public transit and they don’t have another face covering.” Tweet This

Quebec is asking its residents to wear a mask if they leave their house. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said her recommendation is for Albertans to wear a mask if they are going somewhere where they will be two metres from another person.

Hinshaw also stressed that wearing a mask does not replace public health measures.

“Even if someone is wearing a mask, it’s still really important to try and maintain that distancing as much as possible. There may be a mistaken impression that if a group of friends want to get together and have a party, as long as everyone is wearing a cloth mask, they can do so and there’s no problem at all,” she said.

“A cloth mask or a non-medical mask can be helpful to limit the spread of infection from the person who is wearing the mask to others but it isn’t perfect, it is in addition to, and not a replacement for.” Tweet This

Hinshaw said guidelines on how to choose and safely wear non-medical masks will be released Wednesday.