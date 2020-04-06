Menu

Health

Alberta to hear update on COVID-19 and provincial response Monday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:43 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 2:45 pm
Dr. Jia Hu speaks about the updated number of COVID-19 cases in Calgary
WATCH: Jia Hu, medical officer of health for the Calgary zone, joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the number of COVID-19 cases in Calgary, and the importance of social distancing ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined by other officials, including Premier Jason Kenney, at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Their comments will be streamed live in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta Health reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 1,250

On Sunday, Alberta Health confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,250.

The province said 919 cases were laboratory confirmed, and 331 were probable cases.

Edmonton family reacts to Alberta hospital visit ban amid COVID-19 pandemic

Across the province, there have been 106 COVID-19 cases at continuing care facilities.

READ MORE: Families beg for more staff amid 4 more deaths at McKenzie Towne care home

Officials also confirmed three new fatalities from the virus: a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s in the Central zone and a man who was over 100 years old in the North zone, bringing the Alberta death toll to 23.

As of Sunday, there were 48 people in hospital; 13 of which were in intensive care units, Alberta Health said.

Alberta Health said 279 people had recovered from the virus, as of April 5.

–More to come…

Coronavirus COVID-19 Alberta health Alberta Coronavirus Alberta COVID-19 dr deena hinshaw COVID-19 deaths alberta chief medical officer of health lab testing continuing care centres
