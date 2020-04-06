Alberta to hear update on COVID-19 and provincial response Monday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined by other officials, including Premier Jason Kenney, at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.
On Sunday, Alberta Health confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,250.
The province said 919 cases were laboratory confirmed, and 331 were probable cases.
Across the province, there have been 106 COVID-19 cases at continuing care facilities.
Officials also confirmed three new fatalities from the virus: a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s in the Central zone and a man who was over 100 years old in the North zone, bringing the Alberta death toll to 23.
As of Sunday, there were 48 people in hospital; 13 of which were in intensive care units, Alberta Health said.
Alberta Health said 279 people had recovered from the virus, as of April 5.
