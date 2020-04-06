Alberta to hear update on COVID-19 and provincial response Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined by other officials, including Premier Jason Kenney, at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Their comments will be streamed live in this article.

On Sunday, Alberta Health confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,250.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said 919 cases were laboratory confirmed, and 331 were probable cases.

Across the province, there have been 106 COVID-19 cases at continuing care facilities.

READ MORE: Families beg for more staff amid 4 more deaths at McKenzie Towne care home

Officials also confirmed three new fatalities from the virus: a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s in the Central zone and a man who was over 100 years old in the North zone, bringing the Alberta death toll to 23.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, there were 48 people in hospital; 13 of which were in intensive care units, Alberta Health said.

Alberta Health said 279 people had recovered from the virus, as of April 5.

–More to come…