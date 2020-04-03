Families beg for more staff amid 4 more deaths at McKenzie Towne care home

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, revealed late Friday there have been four more deaths related to COVID-19 at the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home in Calgary.

That brings the total of confirmed cases at that facility to eight.

Brother and sister Gwen and Frank Rousseau are pleading for more staff to support the overwhelmed front-line staff.

Their 73-year-old mom Doris, is a resident of the continuing care home.

2:15 65 cases of COVID-19 at Calgary’s McKenzie Towne care centre 65 cases of COVID-19 at Calgary’s McKenzie Towne care centre

The siblings are grateful for the staff who are working tirelessly, but they’re desperate for more.

“I’m terrified for all residents there. I know many of them and all the staff, they are wonderful, this should have never happened,” Gwen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“No matter how many wonderful people you have, there’s never enough, there’s never been enough.” Tweet This

73-year-old Doris Rousseau. Courtesy: Gwen Rousseau

“Not being able to see my mom and just frustrated with everything, there’s not enough help in there, they need help,” Frank said, choking back tears.

Speaking to staff, Gwen said they are emotionally and physically exhausted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The nurse is pleading with me that the situation is really bad in there. You can hear in their voices when you call,” Gwen said. “They do not have enough people to keep up with protocols.”

“They are in dire straits and stretched so thin. They are doing everything they can.” Tweet This

2:36 Grieving families share heartbreak as 4th death from COVID-19 reported at Calgary care centre Grieving families share heartbreak as 4th death from COVID-19 reported at Calgary care centre

Gwen said she tries daily to reassure her mom but she can sense her worry.

Story continues below advertisement

“How long can I keep her safe on the outside?” Gwen said.

Doris Rousseau and her family. Courtesy: Gwen Rousseau

The siblings are bracing for the spread to continue, expecting more positive cases, but they aren’t ready to prepare themselves for the worst-case scenario.

“That I’m not gonna see my mom no more,” Frank said. Tweet This

“I haven’t been able to visit since March the 9th. It’s so hard,” Gwen said.

Revera’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Rhonda Collins, said staff are working hard.

“Staff are working tirelessly to provide compassionate care to our residents in the most difficult of circumstances. We continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services to follow their clinical care directives in managing this unprecedented outbreak,” Collins said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue our staff recruitment efforts and greatly appreciate the clinical support that Alberta Health Services is providing.”​

Volunteers at McKenzie Towne Church are carefully sanitizing and creating care packages for the staff at McKenzie Towne.

Volunteers at McKenzie Towne Church. Jill Croteau/Global News

Stephanie Burns works at the church and is helping with packaging and deliveries.

“We want the staff putting themselves in arms risk for contracting the virus to know they are thought of and encouraged and their efforts are truly appreciated beyond the care centre,” Burns said.

Care packages for McKenzie Towne staff. Jill Croteau/Global News

There were enough community donations to make almost 250. The leftover compassion kits will be given to other care home workers.

Story continues below advertisement