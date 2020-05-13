Menu

Economy

5 COVID-19 cases confirmed at CNRL Horizon work camp in Fort McMurray

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 6:34 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 6:47 pm
The Horizon CNRL oil sands site, on April 27, 2015 outside of Fort McMurray, Alta. .
The Horizon CNRL oil sands site, on April 27, 2015 outside of Fort McMurray, Alta. . Photo by Ian Willms/Getty Images

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Horizon oilsands work camp in Fort McMurray, operated by Canadian Natural Resources, on Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said five cases have been confirmed, which prompts public disclosure of the outbreak.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

“There have been five confirmed cases linked to the camp and the operator is working closely with Alberta Health Services to limit the spread,” she said.

“We are announcing this outbreak today as it has met the threshold of five cases. When there are one or two cases at a particular work site, that isn’t considered to be proof of transmission at that work site and therefore the public disclosure waits until five cases where it does seem that there has been on-site transmission.

“Testing is being offered to all employees, including those without symptoms and I’m confident the spread can be contained on this site as all measures are being taken to do this,” Hinshaw said.

READ MORE: Alberta workers returning home should be tested after oilsands outbreak: N.L. top doctor

Global News has reached out to CNRL for comment. This article will be updated if a statement is received.

— More to come…

Outbreak reported at northern AB oilsands work camp
