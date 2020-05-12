Menu

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 1:13 pm
Alberta announces 47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths on Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, issues her COVID-19 update for May 11, 2020.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health will give her daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw’s address will be live streamed in this story page.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, Hinshaw announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and two additional deaths.

READ MORE: 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, Hinshaw ‘encouraged’ by fewer daily cases

The province also released further guidance for businesses hoping to reopen Thursday as part of Stage 1 of the government’s relaunch plan.

Alberta government announces relaunch guidelines for businesses in Phase 1

Alberta Biz Connect provides business owners with information on health and safety guidelines for both general workplaces, as well as sector-specific guidelines.

READ MORE: Alberta releases business guides for COVID-19 reopening plan

