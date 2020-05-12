Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health will give her daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw’s address will be live streamed in this story page.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and two additional deaths.

The province also released further guidance for businesses hoping to reopen Thursday as part of Stage 1 of the government’s relaunch plan.

Alberta Biz Connect provides business owners with information on health and safety guidelines for both general workplaces, as well as sector-specific guidelines.

