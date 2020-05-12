Canada’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

More than 5,000 Canadians have now died from the novel coronavirus, with cases topping 70,000.

By Tuesday morning, federal and provincial authorities said 5,049 had died from the virus, adding that 33,267 people had recovered. The total number of cases in the country was 70,331.

Quebec, the country’s hardest-hit province, accounted for 3,013 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada. However, that could rise later Tuesday, as provincial daily numbers have not yet been released.

Ontario, the second-worst hit province, has seen 1,725 people die from the virus. A total of 15,391 people have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Several provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, announced some plans to ease restrictions and slowly reopen their provinces for business.

Despite the grim milestone, officials say the country’s curve is flattening. Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. haven’t seen a new COVID-19 case in days, and the virus has yet to infect Nunavut.

Story continues below advertisement

3:57 A pandemic reopening plan for business A pandemic reopening plan for business

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on May 2 that “by following public health recommendations, we have collectively brought down the rate of infection.”

More than one million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Canada, so far.

However, Trudeau has warned that Canada was still “not in the recovery phase yet,” adding that reopening too soon, a second wave of COVID-19 infections could send Canadians “back into confinement this summer.”

“We are still in the emergency phase… The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful,” he said.