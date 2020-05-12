Health May 12 2020 6:18pm 00:47 Hinshaw advises only members of the same household or cohort should go to restaurants together Dr. Deena Hinshaw recommends that people should only go to restaurants with members of their households or with their cohorts after Alberta’s relaunch. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6936146/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6936146/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?