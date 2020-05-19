Alberta health officials to update COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and other health officials are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 situation.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a media availability at 3:30 p.m. MT. Her address will be streamed live in this story post.
The update comes after Alberta recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the disease on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the province had recorded a total of 6,683 cases of COVID-19, with 1,036 considered still active.
So far, 5,519 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Tuesday’s in-person update comes after Hinshaw announced last Friday she would no longer hold daily in-person COVID-19 updates. This week, Hinshaw plans to address the media in person with updates on Tuesday and Thursday. The daily COVID-19 case numbers will still be released online on Wednesday, Friday and over the weekend.View link »
