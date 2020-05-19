Menu

Health

Alberta health officials to update COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 12:50 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides her daily COVID-19 update Tuesday, May 13, 2020.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides her daily COVID-19 update Tuesday, May 13, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and other health officials are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a media availability at 3:30 p.m. MT. Her address will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes after Alberta recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the disease on Monday.

READ MORE: Alberta confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 1 more death

As of Monday afternoon, the province had recorded a total of 6,683 cases of COVID-19, with 1,036 considered still active.

So far, 5,519 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Alberta allows outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people with physical distancing

Tuesday’s in-person update comes after Hinshaw announced last Friday she would no longer hold daily in-person COVID-19 updates. This week, Hinshaw plans to address the media in person with updates on Tuesday and Thursday. The daily COVID-19 case numbers will still be released online on Wednesday, Friday and over the weekend.

