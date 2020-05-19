Alberta government announces $170M to support seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced on Tuesday $170 million in funding to help support vulnerable seniors in Alberta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the funding will go towards enhancing staffing, providing more cleaning supplies and addressing lost accommodation revenue at long-term care facilities, designated supportive living facilities and seniors lodges across Alberta as the province looks to slowly relaunch the economy.

“We know from our experience over the past few months that seniors are most at risk from COVID-19,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“If our province is to carefully and gradually lift public health restrictions, we must first make sure our most vulnerable will remain safe. This funding is another step in that direction and complements ongoing efforts.” Tweet This

The funding is retroactively available from March 15, and will see $14.2 million per month allocated to senior facilities across the province.

Officials said each facility that receives funding is required to provide a report on how the money is being spent and must return any funding not used for COVID-19-related purposes.

The funding will be distributed in coordination with Alberta Health Services and the Ministry of Seniors and Housing.

“Throughout this emergency, we have been working closely with 150 seniors lodge operators across the province,” Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said.

“They’re doing an excellent job of supporting and protecting seniors in the facility during this time, but they have made it clear that additional resources are needed in order to comply with new health orders.”

Pon added that this funding is an element of the province’s relaunch plan, and will be available until public health orders are rescinded across Alberta.

“Today’s funding is another important part of a ring of defense in confidence-building around seniors,” Pon said.

“It will go towards maintaining strong restrictions, prevention measures and protocols in place to protect our seniors throughout all stages of the relaunch.”

Officials said this funding will be provided in addition to the $24.5 million that was previously promised to supportive living and long-term care facilities in Alberta, as well as funding to increase health-care aide staffing levels and wages.

