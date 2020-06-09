Coronavirus: Gyms, pools, indoor fitness can open June 12 for Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch

Send this page to someone via email

Indoor recreation, fitness and sport — including gyms, arenas and pools for leisure swimming — are being bumped up from Phase 3 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy to Stage 2.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday that Stage 2 will begin across the province on Friday, June 12 — a week earlier than expected.

Kenney said the province has been doing well in its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials said there are 355 active cases and 44 people in hospital, a decrease of almost 70 per cent in the last month.

3:32 Dr. Hinshaw discusses Stage 2 of the Alberta relaunch Dr. Hinshaw discusses Stage 2 of the Alberta relaunch

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health added there is detailed guidance for gyms and other fitness centres on the government’s website to help them open safely.

Story continues below advertisement

“The guidance looks at the difference between lower intensity activities and higher intensity activities and puts some restrictions in place in terms of distancing measures, which would be greater for higher intensity activities,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

2:09 Alberta boutique fitness studios want to open earlier amid COVID-19 Alberta boutique fitness studios want to open earlier amid COVID-19

“For lower intensity activities, physical distancing of two metres would be adequate with some enhanced measures for the regular cleaning of equipment. Where there is possibility of people bringing their own equipment — such as if they’re participating in a fitness class like yoga, bringing their own equipment would be recommended — and other measures such as regular screening.

“Anyone attending would need to go through some screening to make sure they’re not ill, that they haven’t been in close contact with someone who has COVID, they haven’t’ returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” Hinshaw explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a list of those kinds of requirements, the guidelines and measures those business owners can take to ensure their customers and their staff remain safe.”

3:40 Dr. Hinshaw discusses cohorts and sports Dr. Hinshaw discusses cohorts and sports

Kenney said Albertans should not panic if they see more cases and more deaths but they should remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some restrictions eased Friday

Hinshaw stressed the importance of isolating and getting tested if you feel unwell.

“Stay home. Don’t go out. Get tested.” Tweet This

Guidance for swimming pools and whirlpools can be found here. As of publishing, Phase 2 guides for indoor recreation had not been posted to the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Other things that can open, with restrictions, in Stage 2 are:

K-12 schools, for requested diploma exams and summer school, following guidance

Libraries

More surgeries

Wellness services such as massage, acupuncture and reflexology

Personal services (aesthetics, cosmetic skin and body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facial treatment, artificial tanning)

Movie theatres and theatres

Community halls

Team sports

VLTs in restaurants and bars Casinos and bingo halls (but not table games)

Instrumental concerts