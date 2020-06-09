Coronavirus: Alberta’s provincial campgrounds to open at full capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is moving into Phase 2 of its relaunch strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that comes eased restrictions for provincial campgrounds.

Alberta Parks reopened campgrounds on June 1, but only at half capacity.

On Tuesday afternoon, while announcing Phase 2 will officially begin on Friday, Premier Jason Kenney said the 50 per cent limit for provincial campgrounds will be lifted.

“[People] should enjoy the beautiful Alberta summer. They should be able to travel — with observing the guidelines — to get out around the province, to provincial parks where we’re also releasing today the 50 per cent cap on the number of people who can go to provincial campgrounds,” Kenney said.

Over the next few days, the online reservation system for Alberta Parks campgrounds will be updated. More campsites will come online in phases, according to the province.

By July 1, the government said all provincial campsites will be open for reservations. First-come, first-served sites may open sooner.

On March 27, the Alberta government announced it was closing provincial parks to vehicle traffic in an effort to increase physical distancing and prevent crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vehicle access to provincial parks reopened on May 1, ahead of the Phase 1 of the province’s relaunch.

When campground reservations reopened on June 1, sites were open to Albertans only and group and comfort camping remained closed. It’s not known if those restrictions will remain in place.

The government said more information will be released on the Alberta Parks website when it becomes available.