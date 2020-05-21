Coronavirus: Alberta looking at whether gyms could open earlier than planned

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said the province is considering reopening gyms sooner than originally planned.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw talked about the possibility during a Facebook live town hall with Premier Jason Kenney and other ministers on Wednesday.

“We’ve certainly heard a lot of requests for reconsidering,” Hinshaw said. Tweet This

“We know B.C. has moved ahead with gyms in an earlier phase.”

In the original relaunch strategy, gyms were part of Stage 3, along with recreation facilities, nightclubs and the return of concerts.

“That would be something my team and ministry is looking at right now and something we will be bringing forward to the Emergency Management Cabinet Committee for consideration in an alternate stage, if possible,” Hinshaw said.

She noted they’re looking at evidence of the risks around group exercise.

“Reading an article… significant outbreaks have been seen in things like Zumba classes, high-intensity fitness classes, as opposed to things like Pilates or yoga,” Hinshaw said.

At Sturgeon Valley Athletic Club, renovations are underway to allow people to workout in a safe environment.

“We took the opportunity, if you will, to see that silver lining and we’ve made that space so we can space out our gym,” general manager Danielle Smith said.

She said the gym is ready to reopen as soon as it gets the green light.

“We know people really want to come back in for everything this place and the gym community means to them, but also for their mental and physical health.”

Jordan Jeske owns a boutique gym called The Projct.

He said being appointment-based means it’s easier to control the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Even like one-on-one training — it’s spacing everybody out,” Jeske explained. Tweet This

“Group classes we can usually fit 18 to 24, but maybe we drop it down to six or 10 or eight. We have enough equipment here that everyone can have their own.”

With some restrictions on outdoor gatherings eased last week, Jeske is hosting his first outdoor boot camp this weekend since the pandemic started. He said it sold out in under an hour.

“We just want to see our community,” Jeske said. Tweet This

“We are having it at the parking lot at the gym so we can kind of use each stall as a space to really spread people out, but it makes a big difference mentally for our clients.”