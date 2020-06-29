Menu

Traffic

Alleged impaired driver charged following 2-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 2:34 pm
The officer investigated the crash and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from one of the drivers.
The officer investigated the crash and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from one of the drivers. Twitter/OPP Central Region

An alleged impaired driver has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

At 1:20 p.m., an officer on general patrol saw a crash involving two vehicles on River Road West.

Read more: Drug trafficking warrants in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Toronto yield charges: OPP

The officer investigated the crash and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from one of the drivers.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Read more: Person charged with impaired driving after ATV swerves over road in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police began an investigation and subsequently charged Yuriy Khymych, 30, from Etobicoke, Ont., with two counts of impaired operation.

Khymych is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Wasaga Beach
