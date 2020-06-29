Alleged impaired driver charged following 2-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged impaired driver has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

At 1:20 p.m., an officer on general patrol saw a crash involving two vehicles on River Road West.

The officer investigated the crash and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from one of the drivers.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Police began an investigation and subsequently charged Yuriy Khymych, 30, from Etobicoke, Ont., with two counts of impaired operation.

Khymych is scheduled to appear in court in September.