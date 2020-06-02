Person charged with impaired driving after ATV swerves over road in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A person was charged with impaired driving after an officer saw an ATV without lights swerve all over Ramblewood Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Monday night, Huronia West OPP say.

After pulling over the ATV, the investigating officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Brayden Bullock, from Wasaga Beach, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving, driving while prohibited, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Bullock was held for a bail hearing in Barrie on Tuesday.

Police are reminding residents to plan ahead when consuming alcohol: use a designated driver, a cab, public transit or stay somewhere overnight.

“Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments,” police say.