Canada

Craft Beer Market still celebrating Calgary Stampede with western music, decor in July

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 12:02 pm
The CRAFT Beer Market on 10 Avenue Southeast in Calgary, Alta. .
The CRAFT Beer Market on 10 Avenue Southeast in Calgary, Alta. .

Calgary restaurant Craft Beer Market will be celebrating the Stampede spirit for ten days this July despite the cancellation of the 2020 event.

On Monday, Craft announced the launch of its so-called “Stampede’ish” event from July 3-10.

During the event, both of Calgary’s Craft locations — downtown and Southcentre – will be decorated with hay bales and wagon wheels and playing toe-tapping country tunes.

In a news release, Craft said the goal of the event is to give the city’s faithful a chance to do some Stampeding in 2020.

“We wanted to give our guests an opportunity to celebrate even though things are a little different this year,” spokesperson Alison Robertson said. “Our team will be decked out in cowboy boots and hats and we look forward to people dusting off their boots to join us.”

“As a born and bred Calgary company, the Stampede and the spirit surrounding that event are an important part of who we are.”

The CRAFT Beer Market on 10 Avenue Southeast in Calgary’s Beltline has a cocktail camper.
The CRAFT Beer Market on 10 Avenue Southeast in Calgary's Beltline has a cocktail camper.

Social distancing measures will still be in place throughout the eateries.

Since its launch in downtown Calgary in 2011, Craft has expanded to open another location at Southcentre Mall, as well as locations in other Canadian markets including Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa and Toronto.

