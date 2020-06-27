Canada’s coronavirus cases rise past 103K as Ontario sets testing record

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s novel coronavirus cases grew by 234 on Saturday while eight deaths were reported, all from Ontario.

The country now has over 103,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 8,500 people have died, with nearly 5,500 of them in Quebec.

The day’s figures do not include any data from Quebec — which will resume daily reporting on Monday — and British Columbia, which has not reported data on weekends for a while.

Nearly 66,000 people are considered recovered around the country. There are currently more than 28,000 active cases.

Ontario set a record by processing nearly 33,500 tests on Friday, resulting in an all-time low positivity rate.

The province now has nearly 34,500 cases, of which almost 30,000 are considered recovered. More than 2,600 people have died, including eight deaths reported on Saturday.

Ontario made up the majority of new cases reported, with 160 recorded Saturday.

In the absence of daily data from Quebec, the province of Alberta wound up with the second-highest number of new cases on Saturday, at 69 infections. No new deaths were recorded, leaving Alberta with a death toll of 154 and close to 8,000 cases of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan reported six new cases and no new deaths, leaving it with 777 cases overall and 13 deaths.

Quebec, as of Friday, had just over 55,000 cases, while B.C. had nearly 2,900 cases and 174 deaths.

Manitoba reported four new cases on Saturday but it is unclear if those are all lab-confirmed or probable. The province has more than 300 cases so far, including 300 recoveries, and seven deaths.

For the third day in a row, all four Atlantic provinces had no new cases or deaths to report on Saturday.

Nova Scotia saw its 18th day in a row with no new cases. It has no active cases at the moment. Neither does Newfoundland and Labrador.

New Brunswick has nine active cases out of a cumulative total of 165. Prince Edward Island has seen all 27 of its cases resolved for some time now.

The Northwest Territories and the Yukon have also gone several weeks without any new cases. Nunavut is still the only region in Canada that has yet to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Worldwide, the coronavirus is on its way to marking 10 million cases in the near future, with nearly half a million deaths reported so far, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. alone accounts for more than 2.5 million cases and nearly 126,000 deaths. Brazil is second, with more than 1.3 million cases and 57,000 deaths.