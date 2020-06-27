Ontario reports 160 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths as record number of tests conducted

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 34,476.

Eight new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,652.

A total of 29,932 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 86.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

“Yesterday, the province processed a record-setting number of tests at 33,492. As a result, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

A total of 1,327,806 tests have been conducted in the province.

“With 178 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province,” Elliott added.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 252 (down by four), with 54 in intensive care (down by seven) and 35 on a ventilator (down by six).

Of Saturday’s new cases, 56 are from Toronto, 35 from Peel Region, and 16 from WIndsor-Essex.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

15,682 people are male

18,520 people are female

1,624 people are 19 and under

9,875 people are 20 to 39

10,522 people are 40 to 59

6,611 people are 60 to 79

5,834 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,807 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Friday. There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 181 active cases among residents and 315 among staff.

