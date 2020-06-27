Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario government extends emergency orders until July 10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ford says province ‘can’t enforce’ order making masks mandatory
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that Ontario would not introduce a provincial order mandating that medical masks be made mandatory amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that while he supports municipalities that want to make it mandatory to wear masks, a province-wide order couldn’t be enforced.

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it is extending its emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic until July 10.

Premier Doug Ford said the province has made good progress in reducing the spread of the coronavirus but Ontarians need to remain vigilant.

The province also said it will loosen some restrictions around indoor sports and fitness to enable amateur and professional athletes to train.

Read more: 271 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented by removing 4-bed care rooms, study suggests

The announcement comes days after the government extended its state of emergency until July 15.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford has said he hopes this will be the last time Ontario has to extend their state of emergency.

The province will no longer be able to issue new emergency orders after a state of emergency ends, but it will be able to extend existing orders.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
