Coronavirus: Nova Scotia goes 18 days without a new case

Nova Scotia has now gone 18 straight days without any new cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a news release Saturday, the province said 386 Nova Scotia COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, all of which were negative.

The last new case was identified on June 9.

There are currently no active cases in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 52,811 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital. The province says both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are still being treated in hospital.

On Friday, the province announced it would be further easing COVID-19 preventative measures. Effective immediately, restaurants and licensed liquor establishments in Nova Scotia are now allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Private campgrounds can operate at 100 per cent capacity as well, and people living in homes funded by disability support programs can resume going out into their communities.

Public pools are also now allowed to reopen.

The province also announced Friday that gathering limits will increase come July 3, the same day the Atlantic travel bubble will go into effect.

Effective July 3, if a recognized business or organization is planning an event outdoors, 250 people can attend with physical-distancing rules in place.

For an indoor event, the limit is 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 200, again with physical distancing.

