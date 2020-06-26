Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 11:17 am
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement in Halifax, Friday, Dec 20, 2019.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement in Halifax, Friday, Dec 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ted Pritchard

As of Friday, Nova Scotia continues to have no active cases of COVID-19, according to the province.

The last new case was identified on June 9.

There are also no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: N.S. government to announce further reopening measures on Friday

To date, Nova Scotia has had 52,553 negative test results, 1,061 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said those who have tested positive for the virus range in age from under 10 to over 90. A total of 998 cases are now resolved.

Two people are currently in hospital.

“Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital,” the province said.

READ MORE: Dr. Strang to undergo ‘minor’ skin cancer surgery in New Brunswick this week

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 468 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, June 25 and is operating 24 hours.

The province said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, June 28 and extend to noon Sunday, July 12, unless the government terminates or extends it.

