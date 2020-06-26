Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday, Nova Scotia continues to have no active cases of COVID-19, according to the province.

The last new case was identified on June 9.

There are also no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 52,553 negative test results, 1,061 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The province said those who have tested positive for the virus range in age from under 10 to over 90. A total of 998 cases are now resolved.

Two people are currently in hospital.

“Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital,” the province said.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 468 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, June 25 and is operating 24 hours.

The province said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, June 28 and extend to noon Sunday, July 12, unless the government terminates or extends it.