4 new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Manitoba Public Health officials as of Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 322, after two new cases were identified Friday.

Data from Friday morning shows no one was in hospital or intensive care with the virus, and health officials say there are currently 15 active cases while 300 people have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seven Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since March.

Story continues below advertisement

4:07 Safe summer travels during COVID-19 Safe summer travels during COVID-19