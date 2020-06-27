Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

4 new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 2:15 pm
Getty Images

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Manitoba Public Health officials as of Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 322, after two new cases were identified Friday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Northern Manitoba travel restrictions lifted as two new cases reported

Data from Friday morning shows no one was in hospital or intensive care with the virus, and health officials say there are currently 15 active cases while 300 people have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seven Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since March.

Story continues below advertisement
Safe summer travels during COVID-19
Safe summer travels during COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesHealthHealth CareCovid19Manitoba Healthcovid19inmanitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers