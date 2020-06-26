Alberta soap star Jason Thompson scores Daytime Emmy for work on ‘Young and the Restless’

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta-born actor Jason Thompson was named the winner of the Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Friday night for his work on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless.

And the winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series goes to…#YR’s @MyJasonThompson! 🎉 Send this #DaytimeEmmys winner some ❤️. pic.twitter.com/lMlghUcF3d — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 27, 2020

Thompson, who hails from St. Albert, Alta., first joined the cast of the hit daytime TV show in 2016, taking on the role of Billy Abbott.

“Playing Billy has been fun and really invigorating,” Thompson told Global News in a 2016 interview. “It’s been a great challenge, which I was really looking forward to.”

The Young and the Restless also won a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series on Friday night.

According to his profile on CBS’ website, Thompson has previously been nominated for a Daytime Emmy a number of times for his work on General Hospital.

The actor, who is also known as a restaurateur in Edmonton, has previously appeared in a number of other television programs, including Castle, 90210 and Felicity.

Thompson lives in Los Angeles with his wife Paloma, according to his profile on the CBS website.

According to Thompson, he was discovered by an agent while serving at an Earls restaurant in downtown Edmonton when he was 18. By 21, he was living in Hollywood.

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards show is being hosted remotely by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond from the TV show The Talk.

–With files from Global News’ Christine Meadows and The Canadian Press’ Beth Harris