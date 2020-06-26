Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge boaters for open alcohol, no lifejacket

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 1:41 pm
OPP patrolling lakes in the City of Kawartha Lakes charged five people with having open liquor on their vessels last weekend.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are reminding boaters to be safe and refrain from alcohol following more charges issued during recent patrols.

Last week, the OPP’s marine unit laid 13 charges while on patrol in the municipality.

Read more: Boater on Buckhorn Lake charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County OPP patrol

The charges included five related to open alcohol in a vessel. Two vessel operators were also charged with operating a vessel without a licence. Another was charged with failing to have the proper safety equipment.

Five other charges were related to personal flotation devices (PFD), ranging from expired devices to ones that were not the proper size.

“A PFD is inarguably the most under-utilized piece of safety equipment in seasonal outdoor recreation,” OPP stated. “More than 80 per cent of people who die on OPP-patrolled waterways are found not wearing a PFD.”

For more information on required boating equipment, OPP advise to visit Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide.

 

