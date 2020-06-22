Boater on Buckhorn Lake charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County OPP patrol

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit laid more than 15 charges during vessel safety checks on the weekend, including one for impaired driving.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a vessel on Buckhorn Lake. OPP say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Bonnie Olson, 57, of Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operating a boat underway with an open container of liquor.

She had her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days. Olson is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 2.

OPP said its marine unit also patrolled Catchacoma, Gold, Mississauga, Cold and Chandos lakes on the weekend. Officers issued nine Liquor Licence Act charges and six Small Vessel Regulation charges.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 OPP patrolling waterways in Peterborough County OPP patrolling waterways in Peterborough County