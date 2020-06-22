Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Boater on Buckhorn Lake charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County OPP patrol

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 10:51 am
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid multiple charges over the weekend, including one for impaired driving.
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid multiple charges over the weekend, including one for impaired driving. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit laid more than 15 charges during vessel safety checks on the weekend, including one for impaired driving.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a vessel on Buckhorn Lake. OPP say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Northumberland County man charged after officers locate stolen boat from Peterborough area — OPP

Bonnie Olson, 57, of Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operating a boat underway with an open container of liquor.

She had her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days. Olson is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 2.

OPP said its marine unit also patrolled Catchacoma, Gold, Mississauga, Cold and Chandos lakes on the weekend. Officers issued nine Liquor Licence Act charges and six Small Vessel Regulation charges.

Story continues below advertisement
OPP patrolling waterways in Peterborough County
OPP patrolling waterways in Peterborough County
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceImpairedPeterborough County OPPBoatingMarine UnitImpaired BoatingPeterborough County crimeOPP Marine UnitBuckhorn Lakeimpaired driving boat
Flyers
More weekly flyers