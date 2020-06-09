Menu

Crime

Northumberland County man charged after officers locate stolen boat from Peterborough area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 9:50 am
South Georgian Bay OPP recovered this boat that had been reported stolen from the Peterborough area.
A man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township is facing multiple charges, including theft of a fishing boat, following an OPP marine patrol in Georgian Bay Township on Saturday.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, while patrolling the Trent-Severn Waterway, officers conducted a vessel check on a 16-foot beige Sea Nymph boat.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP marine unit charges boater with impaired driving

Police say officers found and seized a quantity of liquor, and the operator was reportedly given a roadside screening device test, which resulted in a three-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.

OPP say further investigation revealed the boat had been reported stolen in the Peterborough area. As a result, the operator was arrested.

Joseph Vrana, 44, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Operating a boat with an open container of liquor
  • Failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft
  • Operating a vessel in a careless manner, without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others
  • Operating a pleasure craft without a copy of a licence on board
  • Operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed visual signals on board
  • Operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed additional personal life-saving appliances on board
  • Operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed vessel safety equipment on board

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Aug. 27.

