Crime

Peterborough County OPP marine unit charges boater with impaired driving

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 10:55 am
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid 14 charges over the weekend including one for impaired driving.
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid 14 charges over the weekend including one for impaired driving. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit issued multiple charges during patrols of lakes over the weekend, including one for impaired driving.

According to police, the marine unit patrolled Buckhorn, Catchacoma, Gold, Chemong, Mississauga, Cold, Stoney and Clear lakes over the weekend. Officers issued five Liquor Licence Act charges and nine small vessel regulation charges.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving exceeded twice the legal limit of alcohol, police say

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officers stopped a vessel on Chemong Lake and the operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher Green, 52, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4, OPP said.

Coronavirus: Can you rent cottages in Ontario?
